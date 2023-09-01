With Ryan Gravenberch officially a Liverpool player, he has described himself as a “box-to-box” player and said he “can’t wait” for his “fresh start.”

Gravenberch has become Liverpool’s fourth newcomer of the summer, signing for £38.5 million, inclusive of add-ons, from Bayern Munich.

After the move, he told Liverpool’s official website how happy he was to be on Merseyside.

“I’m very happy. Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” Gravenberch said.

“Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I’m going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am.”

When asked why he chose Liverpool, he replied: “If you see from the outside, it is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also, the fans, the stadium, I think everything from outside is top.

“Before the move I spoke with the guys (Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo). They said we he have a good team and everything is top here, it was quick.”

Gravenberch’s face also lit up when talking about meeting Klopp.

“[We spoke] about everything,” the Dutchman explained.

“He is a good coach and he gave a me a warm feeling, you know. I also went there with my girlfriend and he spoke about almost everything and good things so I was very happy with things.

“It was like a great feeling and I can’t wait to start with him on the pitch.”

This Is Anfield understands he wasn’t registered in time to play against Aston Villa on Sunday, but he will still be at the match.

Gravenberch continued: “I’m very excited [to playing at Anfield in front of fans]. I want to Sunday, I can’t wait to be there. I’m looking forward to it, I can’t wait to hear You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“I spoke a lot with my parents about this move, they were just pushing also for Liverpool so that was a good thing.”

When asked what qualities he will bring, the 21-year-old said: “I think I’m like a good dribbler, I’m a technical player, also a box-to-box player.”

The Dutchman joined Bayern Munich last summer but it didn’t work out, with a managerial change hindering progress.

A disappointing campaign last year led to the German champions putting him back on the market, though the Reds’ recruitment staff remained convinced of the player’s qualities from his time at Ajax.

While with the Dutch giants, he played the majority of his games as a central midfielder. However, in 17 of his 103 appearances for Ajax, he featured as a more defensive midfielder.

Get your GRAVENBERCH Liverpool shirt from the official LFC online store here.