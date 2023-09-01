Liverpool FC have confirmed the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, with the deal rising to £38.5 million if various add-ons are met.

Gravenberch joins the Reds as their fourth new arrival of the summer, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract on deadline day.

The move comes after a difficult year at Bayern Munich, having swapped Ajax for the Bundesliga club in a £20 million deal last summer.

Liverpool had tracked Gravenberch prior to leaving Amsterdam, and have now confirmed his signing for an initial fee of £34.25 million, This Is Anfield understands.

That could rise to £38.5 million, with a further £4.25 million agreed in performance-based add-ons.

A Netherlands international, Gravenberch follows Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo into the club as part of a midfield rebuild.

The 21-year-old was not registered with the Premier League in time to feature in Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa.

He will wear the squad number 38 at Liverpool.

Paperwork will have needed to have been filed by midday on Friday, with Liverpool not confirming the transfer until hours later.

Gravenberch is, of course, a signing for the long term however, his arrival coming after five senior departures from Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield.

Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), James Milner (Brighton), Naby Keita (Werder Bremen) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Besiktas) have all found new clubs this summer.

Twelve Dutch players have now represented Liverpool’s first team, with Gravenberch joining compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo in the current squad.

He is the fourth player the club have signed from Bayern Munich, with Markus Babbel, Alou Diarra and Thiago the others.

