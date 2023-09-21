★ PREMIUM
PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak (R) and Harvey Elliott during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. LASK: Doak starts, Bajcetic right-back!

Jurgen Klopp has made 11 changes for Liverpool’s Europa League opener at LASK, with Ben Doak among those to come into the starting lineup.

The Reds begin the group stage of the Europa League with a first-ever meeting with Austrian side LASK, on the back of a 3-1 comeback at Wolves.

With the visit of West Ham to come on Sunday, Klopp has rotated his side, though still naming a strong lineup for Europe.

Caomhin Kelleher starts in goal, with the Irishman preferred to Alisson as goalkeeper in the Europa League.

The absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold means Stefan Bajcetic makes a surprise start at right-back, with Virgil van Dijk alongside Ibrahima Konate at centre-back and Kostas Tsimikas completing the back four.

Klopp has opted for Wataru Endo in the deep-lying midfield role, supporting the more advanced Harvey Elliot and Ryan Gravenberch, who makes his full debut.

Doak starts for the first time on the right-hand side, as both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez return in attack.

Those changes make for a loaded bench for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo among those available as substitutes.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Alisson, Jaros, Robertson, Matip, Quansah, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota

LASK: Lawal; Luckeneder, Ziereis, Andrade; Flecker, Jovicic, Horvath, Renner; Ljubicic, Havel, Zulj

Substitutes: Siebenhandl, Bello, Talovierov, Kone, Balic, Usor, Ljubic, Stojkovic, Mustapha, Ba, Goiginger, Darboe

