Curtis Jones has become the 223rd player to reach 100 appearances for Liverpool’s first team, and only the 22nd to do so under Jurgen Klopp.

Jones hit a major milestone in Liverpool’s 3-1 comeback win over Wolves, making his 100th appearance for his boyhood club.

In doing so, he became the 223rd player to make a century of outings for the Reds, with 22 of those playing 100 or more times under the current manager.

Of those 100 games, Jones has started 62, completing the full 90 minutes in 36, with 48 of his appearances at Anfield, 50 away from home and two in neutral venues.

Sixty-six have been in the Premier League, 13 in the FA Cup, 11 in the Champions League, eight in the League Cup and two in the Community Shield.

He has won 64 of his 100 games, drawing 19 and losing 17, scoring 11 goals and laying on 10 assists.

Jones is one of only nine players in the existing squad to make at least 100 appearances, along with Mo Salah (310), Trent Alexander-Arnold (277), Andy Robertson (272), Alisson (236), Virgil van Dijk (225), Joel Matip (190), Joe Gomez (177) and Diogo Jota (118).

Given he is only 22, debuted in 2019 and has suffered a number of injury problems in recent years, it is a remarkable achievement for the midfielder.

It is even more impressive considering he is only the third academy player to break the 100-appearance mark since Steven Gerrard.

The only others to do so are Alexander-Arnold, who is currently on 277, and Raheem Sterling, who played 129 times before his move to Man City.

Beyond those three, the next-closest are Stephen Warnock (67), Martin Kelly (62), Jordon Ibe (58), Jay Spearing (55) and Jon Flanagan (51).

That highlights how difficult it has been for academy players to not only break through, but settle as long-term options for the Liverpool first team.

Jones signed a new long-term contract in November, tying him to the club he has called home since he was a six-year-old until at least 2027.

He does not turn 23 until the end of January, by which point he will have been part of the senior squad for five years – a time during which he also became the youngest player to ever captain Liverpool.

Despite a busy summer of midfield signings including direct competition in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, Jones stands to figure prominently under Klopp moving forward.

There is a lofty target for local boys at Anfield, of course, with Gerrard (710), Jamie Carragher (737) and Ian Callaghan (857) the three players with the most appearances in Liverpool history.