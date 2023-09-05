★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans aren’t buying Jordan Henderson claims over exit – “Not a good look”

With Jordan Henderson explaining his decision to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, the response to his interview won’t have been what he hoped.

In a lengthy interview with The Athletic‘s Adam Crafton and David Ornstein this week, Henderson answered a series of questions on his move to Al Ettifaq.

Namely these included his motivation to leave Liverpool, whether he chose Saudi Arabia for the money offered and the reaction from LGBTQ+ and wider groups.

The former captain claimed he was not made to feel wanted in talks with Jurgen Klopp, insisted his contract in the Middle East was not the deciding factor and that he has retained his moral stance.

“All I can say around that is that I’m sorry that they feel like that,” he said at one point, on the response from LGBTQ+ groups.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction on social media has been hugely critical.

 

The general response was telling….

 

His claims he wasn’t wanted didn’t wash…

 

And attempts to tackle wider issues were ridiculed…

Put simply, it has emerged as a PR car crash for Henderson, whose openness with Crafton and Ornstein should be commended but answers, in general, condemned.

Little in his explanation over leaving Liverpool and heading, as an LGBTQ+ advocate, to Saudi Arabia – where, it cannot be emphasised enough, homosexuality is illegal – stands up.

Truly, he would have been better off leaving his head in the sand.

