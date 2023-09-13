Ben Doak made a big impression with his latest performance for Scotland U21s as he featured as a centre-forward in their clash with Spain.

The teenager is held in high regard at Anfield having already notched six senior appearances for the Reds and it appears his national team are also excited about his potential.

Doak started in a new role for his country in their U21 European Championship qualifier on Monday night and he seized the opportunity with both hands.

He produced another eye-catching display despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain, with Scotland U21s manager Scot Gemmill describing it as an “exceptional performance.”

“It was an exceptional performance from Ben Doak. I would even add that’s there more to come from him,” said Gemmill after the game, as quoted by the Daily Record.

“He’s not fully match fit at the moment because of his limited minutes as he is playing for such a good club.

“Imagine a fully fit Ben Doak! I thought it was a really top performance and hopefully, everyone saw that.”

Doak’s showing came after a slight positional tweak which saw him lead the line for the Scots rather than operating from the right as he typically does at club level.

Still just 17, the forward is at an age where he can be moulded to suit various shapes and his proficiency as a centre-forward will have no doubt caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp.

The youngster will be hoping he can continue to make an impression on both club and international stages in a bid to earn himself more minutes with the first team at Anfield.

He featured as a substitute in the opening game of the season away at Chelsea and he will be hoping that is a sign of things to come for him in 2023/24.

Many believe the Reds’ first season in the Europa League since 2015/16 will offer Doak the opportunity to showcase his talents in a European competition as he continues to gain notoriety at Liverpool this season.