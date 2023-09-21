★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC IN PURPLE

NEW THIRD KIT & TRAINING

SHOP NOW
LINZ, AUSTRIA - Thursday, September 21, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (hidden) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 1 game between LASK and Liverpool FC at the Raiffeisen Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Irreplaceable” Mo Salah “wreaks havoc” as Liverpool come from behind vs. LASK

Liverpool started their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory away to LASK, with Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah catching the eye.

The Reds leave Austria with three points in what is hopefully a triumphant European adventure, with the final in Dublin next May.

However, Jurgen Klopp‘s team did go behind when Florian Flecker fired home from distance in the first half, as their start-of-game struggles continued.

Thankfully, Darwin Nunez levelled things up from the penalty spot soon after the interval, before Luis Diaz made it 2-1 just minutes later.

Salah capped an eye-catching cameo appearance to complete the scoring late on, finishing off a good night for Liverpool overall.

Here’s how some Reds reacted to the win on social media.

 

Another strong comeback by Liverpool, but it wasn’t all positive…

“Never doubted us when we were 1-0 down. Well done lads, YNWA” – Yomi Bello on Facebook

“Looks like playing horrible and comebacks is our thing now” – angeloMC in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Nunez and Gravenberch left their mark

“Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo is the midfiekd Klopp wants for this season with Macca holding.” – Paulo de sousa in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Salah looked scintillating

“The inevitable. The Egyptian King in motion once again” – Skywalker in the This Is Anfield comments

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023