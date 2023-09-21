Liverpool started their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory away to LASK, with Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah catching the eye.

The Reds leave Austria with three points in what is hopefully a triumphant European adventure, with the final in Dublin next May.

However, Jurgen Klopp‘s team did go behind when Florian Flecker fired home from distance in the first half, as their start-of-game struggles continued.

Thankfully, Darwin Nunez levelled things up from the penalty spot soon after the interval, before Luis Diaz made it 2-1 just minutes later.

Salah capped an eye-catching cameo appearance to complete the scoring late on, finishing off a good night for Liverpool overall.

Here’s how some Reds reacted to the win on social media.

Another strong comeback by Liverpool, but it wasn’t all positive…

Going a goal behind is our superpower…. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 21, 2023

A 50th European win as LFC manager for Jurgen Klopp. That's more than any previous LFC manager. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) September 21, 2023

Another win for Liverpool tonight having conceded an early goal. Becoming a bit of a habit. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) September 21, 2023

“Never doubted us when we were 1-0 down. Well done lads, YNWA” – Yomi Bello on Facebook

“Looks like playing horrible and comebacks is our thing now” – angeloMC in the This Is Anfield comments

Liverpool goals vs opponents’ goals in 2023/24: First half: 5-5

Second half: 10-0 Up the purple comeback Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 21, 2023

I mean, it's only LASK and I've no doubt Liverpool will coast through this group, but this first-half malaise simply has to stop. Not going to keep just coming good after the break in games, especially against someone like West Ham on Sunday. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 21, 2023

Nunez and Gravenberch left their mark

All 6 of Darwin Núñez's assists for Liverpool have been for Mo Salah. It's only the third time an #LFC player has had 6 consecutive assists all for the same teammate in the Premier League era, along with Collymore for Fowler (1996-1997) and Heskey for Owen (2001-2002). #LASKLIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) September 21, 2023

Gravenberch is good who would’ve thought — ? (@sdoinho) September 21, 2023

Gravenberch's technique is quality, just needs to build up his fitness and confidence a bit but looks to have it all — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 21, 2023

“Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo is the midfiekd Klopp wants for this season with Macca holding.” – Paulo de sousa in the This Is Anfield comments

Gravenberch rusty, but you can see his potential. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) September 21, 2023

Goals in Europe this season: Ronaldo – 0

Messi – 0

Haaland – 0

Nunez – 1 This is Darwizzy’s world and we’re just living in it. pic.twitter.com/AeslQgur53 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 21, 2023

Darwin Núñez isn’t getting enough credit for his holdup play. Been very good in that area this season, like at Almería before joining Benfica. Played a key part with it for Robertson’s goal at Wolves and tonight at LASK. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 21, 2023

Salah looked scintillating

Can we all agree that Mo Salah is the best winger in the world. — . (@ScouserChrisLFC) September 21, 2023

Salah is far too good for this — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 21, 2023

Honestly bringing Mo Salah on was like dropping a goal on the pitch — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) September 21, 2023

“The inevitable. The Egyptian King in motion once again” – Skywalker in the This Is Anfield comments

Mo Salah came running on to absolutely wreak havoc then, fair play to him; looks a lot of fun — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) September 21, 2023

I’ll said it before and I’ll say it again. Mo Salah is IRREPLACEABLE. One of the greatest players of this generation. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 21, 2023