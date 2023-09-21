★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC IN PURPLE

NEW THIRD KIT & TRAINING

SHOP NOW
LINZ, AUSTRIA - Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a pre-match press conference ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 1 game between LASK and Liverpool FC at the Raiffeisen Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp explains decision to make 11 changes for Europa League vs. LASK

With Liverpool making 11 changes, Jurgen Klopp explained the reasons behind his surprise team selection.

Toulouse, Union SG and LASK make up the rest of Liverpool’s Europa League group, and Thursday’s away fixture against the latter is arguably the Reds’ toughest test of the six games ahead.

Despite this, Klopp has decided to make wholesale changes, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Doak and Kostas Tsimikas all starting.

The manager explained his choices, telling TNT Sports: “I wanted a team today that wanted to prove a point, that wants to show up, that will enjoy the game I’m 100 percent sure.

“The reason why we made the changes is because we want to show that we really want to give it all in this competition.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 10, 2015: A general view of FC Sion's Stade de Tourbillon before the UEFA Europa League Group Stage Group B match against Liverpool. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On Doak’s inclusion, Klopp said: “We have to bring him on the ball and then we all know his one-on-one skills are exceptional.

“We let him start and we will see how much he can contribute.”

As well as Doak, Ryan Gravenberch is also making his first Liverpool start. The boss explained how him and Harvey Elliott can play together.

“The positions are clear, Harvey would have deserved to start much more often, in training his contributions are really good as well. Ryan, since the second he joined, showed he really wants to show up,” Klopp added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains out with a hamstring problem – his chances of featuring at the weekend were rated as ’50-50′ by the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst – and Thiago is still not in training.

In the interview, Klopp also name-dropped Conor Bradley, mentioning that he is also still unavailable.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Alisson, Jaros, Robertson, Matip, Quansah, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023