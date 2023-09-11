A proposed offer for Jurgen Klopp to combine duties at Liverpool with the Germany national team has been described as “out of the question.”

With Hansi Flick relieved of his duties as Germany manager on Sunday, following a 4-1 defeat to Japan, Klopp has emerged as the ideal replacement.

But while those within the German FA would be eager for the 56-year-old to take over as manager for his country, he has already rejected multiple opportunities to do so.

The reason for that is his commitment to Liverpool, with whom he signed a new four-year contract in 2022, tying him to Anfield until at least 2026.

As recently as June, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke insisted the Germany job was “not a topic for us at all,” but that has not stopped speculation.

It had been suggested that Klopp would be allowed to continue his role as Liverpool manager until the end of this season if he were to agree terms with Germany.

But Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg has described the option of dual management as “definitely out of the question” for Klopp.

Plettenberg, who has previously worked with sources close to Klopp himself, added that it “also seems unrealistic” that he would quit his job on Merseyside.

That should be no surprise, given his ongoing work at Anfield, with a squad rebuild in process as the manager plots “Liverpool FC reloaded.”

“We have this kind of new start with this ‘Liverpool FC reloaded’ if you want, and it’s an exciting thing,” Klopp said in August.

“So everybody was asking for changes, rightly so because we were together for a long time and things went really well and then not that well any more and timing for a change is always one of the biggest challenges in life.

“Did it happen at exactly the right moment? It’s difficult to answer but now it happened and that’s good.

“It’s a new chance for everybody, everybody has to step up, the new leadership group and not only them.”