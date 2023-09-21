Ryan Gravenberch described himself as “sloppy” at times during his full Liverpool debut against LASK but talked about the freedom he has been given in Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The midfielder made his first start in a Liverpool shirt during a 3-1 comeback win in the Europa League opener, following on from his brief cameo appearance away at Wolves.

Gravenberch marked the occasion with an assist as he laid on a cross for Luis Diaz to put the Reds in front shortly after the hour mark.

His evening was cut short by injury and he was replaced by Mohamed Salah with 15 minutes on the clock, but he was in good spirits after being named in the manager’s starting 11 for the first time.

“Yes, for sure. We didn’t start so well, but we had the mentality and we turned it around again, so I was very happy with the game,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website.

“For myself, it was good but also sloppy sometimes, so I have to work on that and the rest was OK.”

Gravenberch’s role within the midfield has been a topic of debate among supporters, with Liverpool said to have been in the market for a “multi-functional” signing prior to his arrival.

When asked about his function within the side in comparison with previous managers, Liverpool’s new No. 38 revealed that Klopp has encouraged him to “feel free” in matches.

“They [were compact], but also on our side we had to do it better because normally I’m higher, we have two sixes and I’m higher up the pitch, so we have to do it better and I think we will,” he continued.

“Yesterday after training [Klopp] came to me and said to me [to] feel free, you know, you can do whatever you want, of course you have to do your things, but he just said feel free and show yourself and the Ryan you are.”