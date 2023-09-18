We’ve got the latest Liverpool news as the Reds recover from their 3-1 win over Wolves at the weekend.

Elliott’s plea to Salah

OK, so it might not have been as dramatic as a ‘plea’, but Harvey Elliott spoke about how he hopes Mo Salah stays at Liverpool for the “rest of his career.”

After being set up by the Egyptian for Liverpool’s third goal against Wolves, Elliott told reporters: “Hopefully, as I say, he doesn’t leave and he’s here for the rest of his career.

“I will do my best [to keep him] but to be just learning from him and in the same team as him is just a dream come true.”

The boyhood Liverpool fan added: “It’s not hard to see the quality player that he is and why he is one of the best in the world.”

Both players are left-footed and if Elliott becomes half the player Salah has, he will be some asset for Liverpool.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp has insisted his Europa League lineups won’t be “experimental,” while speaking to TNT Sports – personally, I just want to watch Ben Doak flying down the right all night!

Liverpool will wear their purple third kit for the first time when they take on LASK – it’s a bold choice by the designers

Mini loan watch

Billy Koumetio‘s debut for USL Dunkerque didn’t go to plan. He was sent off with a second yellow card after 52 minutes

Tyler Morton had a better debut as he set up Aaron Connolly’s late equaliser for Hull, gaining praise from manager Liam Rosenior

Nat Phillips played 45 minutes for Celtic before being taken off at half time with a “rolled ankle,” so he is fit for Tuesday’s Champions League match

Fellow loanee Owen Beck was on the opposite side as Dundee were beaten 3-0 by the Hoops. It was the young left-back’s eighth start of the season already

Fabio Carvalho played just 25 minutes as he was brought on for RB Leipzig when they were 3-0 up against Augsburg

For more details of this weekend’s loan action, click the link here.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Pep Guardiola has said Man City “haven’t done anything special” in winning the Champions League – will leave you to debate that among yourselves

74-year-old Neil Warnock is set to leave his job at Huddersfield after their next game – it was only the summer in which he signed a one-year extension

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss the next “several weeks” through injury for Man United – their demise gets no less satisfying with time

Video of the day

Match of the night is Nott’m Forest vs. Burnley. The visitors’ only win of the season, so far, came against the same opposition in the League Cup.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) and is live on Sky Sports Premier League.