Kit confirmation, Elliott on Salah & Klopp’s lineup hint – Latest LFC News

We’ve got the latest Liverpool news as the Reds recover from their 3-1 win over Wolves at the weekend.

 

Elliott’s plea to Salah

OK, so it might not have been as dramatic as a ‘plea’, but Harvey Elliott spoke about how he hopes Mo Salah stays at Liverpool for the “rest of his career.”

After being set up by the Egyptian for Liverpool’s third goal against Wolves, Elliott told reporters: “Hopefully, as I say, he doesn’t leave and he’s here for the rest of his career.

“I will do my best [to keep him] but to be just learning from him and in the same team as him is just a dream come true.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) celebrates with team-mate Harvey Elliott after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The boyhood Liverpool fan added: “It’s not hard to see the quality player that he is and why he is one of the best in the world.”

Both players are left-footed and if Elliott becomes half the player Salah has, he will be some asset for Liverpool.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Liverpool will wear their purple third kit for the first time when they take on LASK – it’s a bold choice by the designers

 

Mini loan watch

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 14, 2023: (L-R): Liverpool's Luke Hewitson, Billy Koumetio, Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak and Conor Bradley watch on during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-21's and Everton FC Under-21's, the Mini-Merseyside Derby, at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Billy Koumetio‘s debut for USL Dunkerque didn’t go to plan. He was sent off with a second yellow card after 52 minutes
  • Tyler Morton had a better debut as he set up Aaron Connolly’s late equaliser for Hull, gaining praise from manager Liam Rosenior
  • Fellow loanee Owen Beck was on the opposite side as Dundee were beaten 3-0 by the Hoops. It was the young left-back’s eighth start of the season already
  • Fabio Carvalho played just 25 minutes as he was brought on for RB Leipzig when they were 3-0 up against Augsburg

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Pep Guardiola has said Man City “haven’t done anything special” in winning the Champions League – will leave you to debate that among yourselves

  • 74-year-old Neil Warnock is set to leave his job at Huddersfield after their next game – it was only the summer in which he signed a one-year extension

  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss the next “several weeks” through injury for Man United – their demise gets no less satisfying with time

 

Video of the day

If you haven’t already, make sure to watch or listen to Monday’s Live at 5 show with Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts for This Is Anfield!

Match of the night is Nott’m Forest vs. Burnley. The visitors’ only win of the season, so far, came against the same opposition in the League Cup.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) and is live on Sky Sports Premier League.

