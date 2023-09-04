Liverpool cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa to earn themselves a satisfactory three points at Anfield and fans had lots to dissect post-match.

The Reds made light work of a good Unai Emery side to make it three wins in a row and head into the international break with 10 points from a tricky start.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the box before a Matty Cash own goal doubled Liverpool’s lead in the first half.

Mohamed Salah put the game beyond the visitors shortly after the break to maintain the Reds’ unbeaten start to the season and Alisson was rarely troubled throughout the second period.

Once again, there was plenty for fans to discuss after the game both on and off the pitch as Liverpool continued their impressive start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Klopp’s song sung in injury time

The manager sent a “polite request” to supporters to refrain from singing his song during matches and to focus support on the players on the pitch instead.

Jurgen Klopp reacted angrily to hearing his chant from the stands during the win over Bournemouth two weeks ago, but he could have little complaints about the timing on this occasion.

As the game entered stoppage time, The Kop showed appreciation for the boss and that they’d listened to his request by giving his song a little airing – something he laughed with the Kop about after full time.

The boss could be seen bowing to supporters as he soaked in the adulation following an impressive win.

No fist pumps, but great interactions with the boss.

Diaz serenades Nunez

Heading into the international break with a win ? pic.twitter.com/sB2yRtZLhT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2023

It was another lively showing for Darwin Nunez as he was handed his first start of the season and he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet.

His showing received the appreciation of Luis Diaz, who could be heard singing Nunez’s song as the pair walked down the tunnel after the final whistle.

It follows Alisson‘s rendition of the song in an interview after the forward’s late heroics away at Newcastle, he looks to be a popular figure among his teammates!

Van Dijk delighted with Gomez showing

In the same clip, Virgil van Dijk could be seen giving warm congratulations to Joe Gomez having stepped in for the suspended skipper.

There were some concerns about the defensive set-up in the absence of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but Gomez rose to the challenge presented to him.

It smiles all round as the pair were reunited in the tunnel at full time, with the captain glowing in his appreciation for Gomez’s performance.

Gravenberch welcomed

A warm welcome for Ryan Gravenberch ???? pic.twitter.com/jdv0CjGqp4 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 3, 2023

He wasn’t eligible to feature against Aston Villa, but new signing Ryan Gravenberch got his first opportunity to experience a matchday at Anfield as a Liverpool player.

Gravenberch wasn’t registered in time to make his debut but he was in attendance to watch his new teammates earn a convincing three points.

The midfielder was warmly greeted as he walked down the touchline prior to the game and fans will be looking forward to seeing him in action after the international break.