Kostas Tsimikas made just 15 starts for Liverpool last season, but he is expected to sign a new contract to keep him at the club until 2027.

Tsimikas was signed in the summer of 2020 to provide Andy Robertson with competition at left-back, a role he has now undertaken for more than three seasons.

There were questions over the 27-year-old’s future throughout the summer with Jurgen Klopp‘s change in system leaving uncertainty over his position moving forwards.

However, there was never any intention for the left-back to leave Anfield and The Athletic‘s James Pearce has now reported that Tsimikas “has agreed a two-year extension to his current deal.”

His current deal is until 2025, and a two-year extension will see him contracted to the club a year longer than Robertson, whose deal is until 2026.

Tsimikas made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Reds last season and will have a role to play in the upcoming season, though we have yet to see him spend significant time in the new system.

In Liverpool’s opening four games this season, the 27-year-old has started each on the bench and used just once in the final four minutes against Bournemouth.

In total, the Greek international has made 62 appearances for Liverpool since 2020 with last season proving to be his most prolific campaign with 15 starts from 28 outings.

The sense will be that his opportunities will come in the Europa League and the early rounds of the domestic cups this season, with Klopp to use these competitions to rest and test his squad.