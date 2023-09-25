Kostas Tsimikas signs new long-term contract at Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term deal to extend his contract with Liverpool.

The Greek international joined the club in the summer of 2020, arriving as a much-needed deputy to Andy Robertson at left-back.

In his first three seasons, he featured a total of 61 times and saw his time split down the middle when it came to appearances in the Premier League and in cup competitions.

Despite the lack of regular game time, Liverpool have extended Tsimikas’ time at the club and have announced the defender has signed a new long-term contract, rumoured to last until 2027.

The Greek international told Liverpool FC’s official website: “This keeps me fully motivated for the rest. As I’ve said in many, many interviews, this team has many, many things to achieve all together and I wanted to be from the first minute a part of it.”

The 27-year-old was contracted until 2025, but that has now been extended.

Tsimikas was subject to speculation over his future throughout the summer in light of his game time and the change in systems that requires different qualities from the left-sided defender.

A popular member of the squad, Tsimikas’ defining moment in his Liverpool career to date is scoring the deciding penalty in the FA Cup final penalty shootout against Chelsea in 2022.

In 2023/24 so far, Tsimikas has started just one game and sat on the bench for each of the Reds’ Premier League matches.

The expectation is that the majority of his appearances this season will come in the Europa League and the early stages of the domestic cup competitions, with Klopp to rotate his squad.

A new contract for Tsimikas is a somewhat surprising development considering Liverpool’s needs and system changes, but, at the very least, it protects his value moving forward.