Every Liverpool player’s rating for EA Sports FC 24 has now been leaked, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson the highest rated.

As of this year, the long association between FIFA and EA Sports is no more, meaning annual video game releases will no longer be known as FIFA.

Instead, EA Sports FC 24 marks the first iteration of the new series from the publisher – it is essentially the new FIFA, but is no longer known under that name.

It appears as though everything else will remain the same, including the popular Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs online modes.

There remains a clamour to discover how every player has been rated within the game, then, and new leaks have uncovered how the Liverpool squad ranks.

According to FUT Scoreboard, no Liverpool player has received a rating of 90 or higher, with Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson all given 89.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 89

Caoimhin Kelleher – 73

Adrian – 72

Vitezslav Jaros – 62

Marcelo Pitaluga – 57

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk – 89

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86

Andy Robertson – 86

Ibrahima Konate – 81

Joel Matip – 80

Joe Gomez – 79

Kostas Tsimikas – 77

Conor Bradley – 69

Jarell Quansah – 62

Luke Chambers – 62

Midfielders

Thiago – 84

Dominik Szoboszlai – 82

Alexis Mac Allister – 82

Wataru Endo – 80

Ryan Gravenberch – 79

Curtis Jones – 77

Harvey Elliott – 77

Stefan Bajcetic – 72

Bobby Clark – 57

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – 89

Diogo Jota – 85

Luis Diaz – 84

Cody Gakpo – 83

Darwin Nunez – 82

Ben Doak – 62

Kaide Gordon – 62

While the ratings seem arbitrary and often not directly related to a player’s form over the previous year, they can cause plenty of debate among fans.

This time last year, Van Dijk and Salah were rated 90 ahead of the release of FIFA 23, while Alisson joined the pair in the game’s top 20 players with an 89 rating.

It is interesting to note that, in EA Sports FC 24, new signing Wataru Endo is rated higher than the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Similarly, avid gamer Diogo Jota is rated above Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, while Ibrahima Konate has not seen an increase on his 81 rating from FIFA 23.

For Alexis Mac Allister, who rises from 76 to 82, and Dominik Szoboszlai, from 79 to 82, there have been significant boosts.

* Pre-order EA Sports FC 24 from Amazon here.