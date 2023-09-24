Liverpool 3-1 West Ham: 5 in a row for Reds as forwards fire

Liverpool made it five league wins in a row, seeing off West Ham 3-1 thanks to goals from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Premier League (6), Anfield

September 24, 2023

Goals

Salah 16′ (pen)

Bowen 42′

Nunez 60′ (assist: Mac Allister)

Jota 85′ (assist: Van Dijk)

After the much-changed side for the Europa League on Thursday, this was back to Liverpool’s first choice XI, with eight players brought back in.

It meant that it was the same lineup, bar the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the Reds’ last home game against Aston Villa, with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in attack.

West Ham, though, started well and it required an impressive save from Alisson early on.

The visitors saw a lot of the ball early on, but Liverpool broke through Diaz and Nunez and Salah was felled by Aguerd for a stonewall penalty, which the Egyptian duly converted.

Liverpool seemed to be in control, but shortly before half time, Jarrod Bowen superbly equalised with a diving header low down from a cross from the right.

Curtis Jones had the ball in the net moments later, but he was offside, while Nunez forced a save from a pass from Salah.

Half time: Liverpool 1-1 West Ham

Liverpool should have retaken the lead shortly after half time when a patient team build up ended with Nunez blazing wildly wide in a shockingly bad effort.

At the other end, Bowen had a free header from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, Liverpool sloppily giving the set-piece specialist plenty of opportunities around the box.

It was an end to end game between two good sides.

The Reds restored their lead when Nunez showed superb composure to delicately finish from Alexis Mac Allister‘s brilliant chipped ball with a controlled finish at the Kop end.

That goal put Liverpool in a buoyant mood and they began to really control the game, Salah with some beautiful passing from wide.

There was an endorsement of Jurgen Klopp‘s trust in new signing Ryan Gravenberch, bringing on the Dutchman for his home debut for the final 15 minutes with the scoreline finely balanced.

West Ham worked their way back into the game slightly, but Liverpool sealed the win when Van Dijk headed down Robertson’s corner and Diogo Jota, fresh from the bench, was there to tap home like a poacher from close range.

Trying to keep pace with Man City, who have won all six of their opening six league games, is no easy task, but Liverpool have won five of their opening six to remain on their coattails.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister (Endo 88′), Szoboszlai, Jones (Gravenberch 77′); Salah, Diaz (Jota 80′), Nunez (Gakpo 80′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Kudus, Benrahma, Fornals, Cornet, Ings

Next Match: Leicester – League Cup (home, Wednesday 27 September)