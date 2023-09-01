Liverpool have confirmed the 15th player to leave the club on loan this summer, as 20-year-old James Norris departs to the Football League.

Norris, a versatile youngster capable of playing left-back, in midfield and on the wing, has signed a season-long deal with Tranmere Rovers.

It marks his first opportunity of full-time senior football, with his only previous experience being for young sides off the bench against Aston Villa and Shrewsbury in the cups.

Tranmere are currently in League Two, and sit 21st in the table heading into their clash with Wrexham on Saturday afternoon.

For Norris, the move represents a reunion of sorts, having first been on the books at Tranmere before signing for Liverpool as a nine-year-old.

“I’m excited. I can’t wait to get going. As soon as I found out that it was going to go through, I was made up,” he told Tranmere’s official website.

“This is the first club I came to. This is where I signed my first football contract when I was 8 or 9, and then moved on to Liverpool so it’s come back around and I’m back at Tranmere.

“I can’t wait to get playing for them.

“I know it’s a massive club round here, everyone knows who Tranmere are around Liverpool. It’ll be a privilege to play here.”

Norris is not the first Liverpool player to spend time on loan at Tranmere in recent years, with Paul Glatzel taking in two injury-hit spells at Prenton Park.

He follows the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Nat Phillips, Calvin Ramsay, Billy Koumetio and Rhys Williams in leaving Anfield on a temporary deal this summer.

Good luck, Chuck!