★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool confirm 23-man Premier League squad – with one surprise inclusion

A formality, but Liverpool’s squad for the Premier League this season has been officially confirmed, with 23 players named, including one surprise player.

Striker Paul Glatzel, who featured in pre-season back in 2019 before injuries struck, has been named among the squad as he is now aged 22 and meets the ‘homegrown’ criteria.

Glatzel went out on loan to Tranmere for a second time last season, but his time there was cut short due to injury, making just one 14-minute appearance last September for the League Two side.

Despite his naming in the Premier League squad, Liverpool fans shouldn’t be expecting him to feature for the Reds this forthcoming season.

The other homegrown players listed are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher and young ‘keeper Vitezslav Jaros.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 21, 2020: Liverpool's Paul Glatzel during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Southampton FC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. The game ended in a goalless draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool would have been able to name 25 players if they had two more homegrown-qualifying players.

The rest of the squad is 17 players – the maximum allowed – who qualify as ‘non-homegrown’ internationals, the likes of Mo Salah, Thiago and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Players under-21 do not need to be named (unlike in the Europa League, where Ben Doak was required to be registered).

New signing Ryan Gravenberch is not listed as he is classed as under-21 player due to being born after January 1, 2002.

Adrian is named in the Premier League squad, but was omitted from the Europa League squad in order to register Doak.

Liverpool’s 2023/24 Premier League squad

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp drinks from a plastic water bottle before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Thiago, Jones, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Glatzel

Under-21 and therefore not listed: Pitaluga, Quansah, Bradley, Bajcetic, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Clark

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023