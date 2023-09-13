A formality, but Liverpool’s squad for the Premier League this season has been officially confirmed, with 23 players named, including one surprise player.

Striker Paul Glatzel, who featured in pre-season back in 2019 before injuries struck, has been named among the squad as he is now aged 22 and meets the ‘homegrown’ criteria.

Glatzel went out on loan to Tranmere for a second time last season, but his time there was cut short due to injury, making just one 14-minute appearance last September for the League Two side.

Despite his naming in the Premier League squad, Liverpool fans shouldn’t be expecting him to feature for the Reds this forthcoming season.

The other homegrown players listed are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher and young ‘keeper Vitezslav Jaros.

Liverpool would have been able to name 25 players if they had two more homegrown-qualifying players.

The rest of the squad is 17 players – the maximum allowed – who qualify as ‘non-homegrown’ internationals, the likes of Mo Salah, Thiago and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Players under-21 do not need to be named (unlike in the Europa League, where Ben Doak was required to be registered).

New signing Ryan Gravenberch is not listed as he is classed as under-21 player due to being born after January 1, 2002.

Adrian is named in the Premier League squad, but was omitted from the Europa League squad in order to register Doak.

Liverpool’s 2023/24 Premier League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Thiago, Jones, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Glatzel

Under-21 and therefore not listed: Pitaluga, Quansah, Bradley, Bajcetic, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Clark