Liverpool FC have announced the sale of a minority stake to American private equity firm Dynasty Equity.

This Is Anfield understands that the New York-based fund have paid a figure in the region of $150 million (£123m) to acquire a share of the club from Fenway Sports Group.

That money has already been earmarked to pay down the Reds’ bank debts, which have grown as a result of recent expansion works on Anfield, the building of the new AXA Training Centre and the reacquisition of Melwood.

However, this should free up cash generated by growing commercial, matchday and broadcast revenue streams for reinvestment in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad going forward.

Dynasty’s arrival brings an end to a long-running search for minority investment in Liverpool, which was overseen by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

The American banking giants were reportedly asked to initially assess interest in a full buyout of the club, while it is understood that conversations with several potential investors have taken place in recent years.

For their part, FSG have always insisted that their preference was to relinquish a minority stake, a stance reiterated by Mike Gordon on Thursday.

Gordon said: “Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever.

“We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the longstanding relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

Dynasty was formed by investors Jonathan Nelson and Don Cornwell in the summer of 2022 with the aim of raising $1 billion to invest in professional sports teams.

Dynasty CEO Cornwell added: “Liverpool is one of the most iconic football clubs in the world with a passionate fanbase and significant global reach.

“Dynasty is privileged to support the club and work alongside FSG to execute on the tremendous growth opportunities ahead.”