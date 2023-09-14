Liverpool finally return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they face Wolves, with travel likely to dictate Jurgen Klopp‘s XI.

The Reds have made a strong start to the new season, but are sure to be tested by an early kick-off on the road following an international break.

And that scheduling is likely to have a major influence on Klopp’s selection decisions, particularly his use of a South American contingent who have faced some gruelling travel.

So how might the German line his team up?

While Alisson has had to travel halfway across the world to take his place the Brazil squad, Klopp has always tended to make an exception in terms of throwing his goalkeeper in regardless.

And the chances of that happening have no doubt been increased by the fact that Ederson was preferred by the national team during this most recent break.

In front of Alisson, the hope was that Trent Alexander-Arnold would recover from a minor hamstring injury after missing England duty, but his absence from training means Joe Gomez looks the likelier pick at right-back.

Fortunately, it seems Ibrahima Konate will be ready to come in at centre-half, where he will be able to partner Joel Matip in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson is the obvious pick at left-back.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister received rave reviews for his performances for Argentina during the break, but his exertions may be recognised with a start on the bench.

That would open up an opportunity for Wataru Endo, whose games for Japan during the international break have both been staged closer to home in Europe.

And both Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones should be ready to partner him after impressive performances against Aston Villa.

As for the forward line, Darwin Nunez‘s muscle trouble on Uruguay should see no risks taken, while Luis Diaz has also had to undertake plenty of travel.

Consequently, it might be wise to go with Cody Gakpo up top and Diogo Jota out on the left, with the undroppable Mohamed Salah also involved.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs. Wolves: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo