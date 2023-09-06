Liverpool have seen a surprise late boost to their finances after Bundesliga club Wolfsburg announced the signing of Kamil Grabara for 2024.

The transfer window is closed for both the Premier League and Bundesliga, but that did not stop Wolfsburg confirming another deal on Wednesday.

Grabara, the 24-year-old Polish goalkeeper, will join Niko Kovac’s side on a long-term deal next summer, with the transfer agreed ahead of time.

His switch will come three years after swapping Anfield for FC Copenhagen, and lands his former club a sizeable windfall.

According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, Wolfsburg will pay €13.5 million for the stopper, which is around £11.6 million, with 20 percent going to Liverpool.

Liverpool will therefore receive £2.3 million when the transfer goes through, with it also reported that it could be brought forward to January.

The Poland international, who joined the Reds from Ruch Chorzow in 2016 but did not make a first-team appearance, had also been linked with Fiorentina and Burnley.

He joins Wolfsburg as successor to Koen Casteels, who is announced to be departing the club on the expiry of his contract in July.

Jorg Schmadtke, who previously worked as sporting director at Wolfsburg before joining Liverpool earlier this year, has backed Grabara’s move to the Volkswagen Arena.

“Kamil is a very good goalkeeper, he is tall, very athletic, who is not afraid to come out of his goal,” Schmadtke told WAZ.

“He is a loud and aggressive type of player who exudes a strong presence.”

Schmadtke added: “I can only say that VfL have made a very good catch in Grabara and have found a top successor for Casteels.”

Liverpool already benefited from another sell-on clause earlier in the summer, receiving £687,000 upon Allan Rodrigues’ move from Atletico Mineiro to Flamengo.