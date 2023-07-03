Liverpool have benefited from a smartly negotiated sell-on clause, as a transfer for midfielder Allan Rodrigues saw the club pocket six figures.

Though Brazilian midfielder Allan never made an appearance for the first team during his five years at Liverpool, the club made a sizeable profit on his sale.

Signed from Internacional for £500,000 in 2015, he was then sold to Atletico Mineiro for £3.2 million in 2020, following loans at SJK, Sint-Truiden, Hertha Berlin, Apollon Limassol, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fluminense.

After a long period where he struggled to settle, Allan found a home in Atletico, making 170 appearances for the club over three-and-a-half years.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the year, though, he attracted interest from elsewhere in Brazil – and on Sunday he completed a long-awaited move to Flamengo.

Flamengo have announced that the 26-year-old has signed a contract until the end of 2027, with the deal reported to be worth €8.2 million.

And with Liverpool agreeing a 10 percent sell-on clause in their negotiations with Atletico, Globo journalist Fred Ribeiro has revealed that they will receive around €800,000.

That equates to £687,000 which, though relatively small, will be considered as part of the club’s accounts when it comes to FFP.

SBT Rio’s Vene Casagrande had previously claimed that Atletico had contacted Liverpool to request they “give up” the clause to allow the deal to go through.

Liverpool are said to have rejected that possibility, with Allan left “bothered” as he awaited his switch to Rio de Janeiro.

According to Casagrande, Flamengo will pay for the midfielder in four instalments, including €3.5 million up front, though it is almost certain that the Reds receive their payment in full.

Allan joins a Flamengo side currently third in the Brazilian top flight, into the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil and the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

They are managed by legendary coach Jorge Sampaoli and the squad includes the likes of David Luiz, Filipe Luis, Arturo Vidal and Gabriel Barbosa.