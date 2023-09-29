Liverpool’s title-winning captain has been replaced on a wall of the AXA Training Centre, with Jordan Henderson‘s image swapped for the Reds’ new vice-captain.

Henderson departed Liverpool in the summer, in an exit not exactly befitting one of the club’s most successful captains.

The midfielder effectively went out the side door, amid widespread criticism of his decision to even consider a move to Saudi Arabia given his advocacy of LGBTQ+ equality.

He received a farewell video package from the club – albeit not before releasing his own, before the deal was even official – but his departure was certainly muted.

Now, according to the Liverpool Echo, Henderson’s likeness has been removed from a wall in the club’s AXA Training Centre – although, he does still feature in other areas of the Reds’ training base.

Journalist Paul Gorst explains that Liverpool’s training ground is “adorned with images and quotes on the walls of some of the greatest nights of the Jurgen Klopp era.”

“Where previously the picture was of Henderson clasping the Premier League trophy in 2020,” Gorst adds, “in its place now is a picture of Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion comes alongside his famous quote: “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dreams have just come true.”

While the No. 66 is now vice-captain and certainly representative of a new era under Klopp, the removal of Henderson’s likeness isn’t really significant.

The quotes around the training ground change regularly and Henderson’s presence is still very much present in other artwork at the training ground.

Just like the Champions League triumph in Madrid referenced in Alexander-Arnold’s tribute, the former captain lifting the Premier League trophy is a monumental moment in the club’s recent history.

This seems to be more simply symbolic of Klopp’s ‘Liverpool 2.0’; a reminder that this new squad is the focus and that new trophies must be won.