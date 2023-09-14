Liverpool have sold women’s striker Katie Stengel to American side NNJ/NY Gotham FC on a permanent deal, having initially joined a short-term loan.

Stengel moved to Liverpool from Valerenga at the start of 2022, and quickly cemented herself as a key player for Matt Beard’s side.

After eight goals in 12 league games in her first half-season on Merseyside, helping the Reds earn promotion back to the Women’s Super League, Stengel struck nine times in 21 outings in the top flight.

With the campaign over, the 31-year-old then returned to her native United States for a two-month loan at Gotham FC.

At the time, Liverpool announced that Stengel was set to return for the start of the new campaign after her time in New Jersey, with the expectation being that she would remain a key player.

But with the Women’s Super League transfer window closing on Thursday, she has now joined Gotham FC on a permanent basis.

Liverpool confirmed her departure on Wednesday, with the deal agreed for an undisclosed fee and Stengel signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

“When I came to Gotham FC, I wanted to give everything I had to this temporary opportunity,” she said of her move.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to continue at a club that is building the foundation of something special through professionalism and an exciting style of play.”

Stengel’s departure comes as a surprise, though the club recently brought in Norway forward Sophie Roman Haug along with English duo Mia Enderby and Natasha Flint.

In a farewell message on her Instagram, Stengel wrote: “Thankful for a wonderful chapter with incredible teammates, fans, and support.

“I’ll always cherish my time in Liverpool.

“My awkward hands and ugly facial expressions may be leaving, but I’ll always be a fan cheering loud from afar!”