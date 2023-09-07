Mohamed Salah has been named on the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist for 2023, with the Liverpool winger nominated for the fifth time in a row.

Wednesday night saw the nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award announced, with Salah the only Liverpool player on the list.

The 31-year-old has been up for the award every year since his switch to Anfield in 2018, which makes him one of only four players to have done so in that time.

Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe are the only others to have been nominated for the last five Ballon d’Ors.

Lionel Messi, who has won the award more times than any other player with seven, was not on the 2022 shortlist, while Cristiano Ronaldo is omitted this time out.

Remarkably, though, Salah has never placed among the top three when the Ballon d’Or has been awarded, coming sixth in 2018, fifth in 2019, seventh in 2021 and fifth in 2022.

The 2020 iteration of the awards was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the football calendar.

The closest any Liverpool player has come to winning the Ballon d’Or over the past five awards is second, with Virgil van Dijk (2019) and Sadio Mane (2022) both runners up.

Neither Van Dijk nor Mane are nominated for this year’s award, which will be announced at a ceremony on October 30.

Meanwhile, Alisson has been overlooked as one of 10 nominees for the Yashin Trophy, despite an outstanding individual year.

Ballon d’Or nominees 2023

Andre Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy

Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal/Norway

Julian Alvarez – Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gundogan – Barcelona/Germany

Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri – Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea

Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England