Liverpool summer signing Trey Nyoni marked his league debut for the U18s with a goal after just five minutes, a week after his friendly hat-trick.

Blackburn U18s 2-4 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Brockhall

September 16, 2023

Goals: Litherland 76′, Stritch 78′; Nyoni 5′, Lucky 33′, Danns 64′, Kone-Doherty 90+5′

Liverpool’s youngsters survived a second-half scare to seal all three points away at Blackburn in the U18s Premier League.

The Reds hit the front early as newcomer Nyoni followed up his friendly heroics earlier this month with the opener at Brockhall.

The 16-year-old joined from Leicester last month and is already settling in nicely to life in Liverpool’s academy.

He made a dream start in his new surroundings by finding the net three times in a resounding 10-0 victory over Southend in pre-season.

Blackburn’s deficit was doubled when Wellity Lucky headed home from a set-piece ball provided by Ben Trueman to see the Reds safely into the break at 2-0.

HT: Blackburn U18s 0-2 Liverpool U18s

Jayden Danns looked to have put the game beyond the hosts shortly before the hour mark, but quickfire goals from Matthew Litherland and Zack Stritch set up a tense end to the contest.

Lucas Houghton looked to have completed the comeback with a late header of his own, only to be denied by the linesman’s offside flag.

The Reds managed to hang on and the game was settled in the dying moments as Trent Kone-Doherty latched onto an Afolami Onanuga ball to put matters beyond doubt.

It leaves Liverpool with nine points from their opening four fixtures in the U18s Premier League and they will be hoping to extend that positive run next weekend.

A Merseyside derby awaits next Saturday as Everton pay a visit to the AXA Training Centre looking to spoil the early momentum built up by Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Pinnington, Lucky, Nallo, Kelly (Ahmed 58′); Trueman, Onanuga, Nyoni (Gyimah 85′); Young (Pitt 46′), Kone-Doherty, Danns

Subs not used: Morana, Furnell-Gill

Next match: Everton (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, September 23, 11am (BST)