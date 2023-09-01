After becoming Liverpool’s fourth midfield signing of the summer on deadline day, Ryan Gravenberch‘s squad number has been revealed.

The Dutchman arrived at Anfield on Friday in a £38.5 million move from Bayern Munich, bringing Liverpool’s summer business to a satisfactory conclusion.

It was a deal that went down to the wire, with the transfer not being confirmed until a matter of hours before the deadline.

Having been unveiled as a Liverpool player on Friday, it has now been revealed that the Dutchman will wear the No. 38 shirt when he gets underway.

The reason for the number is that it is the number he wore at Ajax’s academy.

The number was previously worn by Andrea Dossena, Jon Flanagan and Lauri Dalla Valle – let’s hope Gravenberch is more succesful than its previous incumbents!

Gravenberch played 24 times in the Bundesliga for the German champions last season, but he was reduced to substitute appearances on the majority of those occasions.

Liverpool have had long-standing interest in the player, with Melissa Reddy reporting earlier this year that there was an attempt to sign him prior to his move to Germany.

While a lack of involvement at Bayern contributed to his desire for a fresh start, there are no guarantees that he will be the first name on the teamsheet at Anfield.

Liverpool’s summer rebuild has seen Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo come through the door, with five senior midfielders heading in the other direction.

