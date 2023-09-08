Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have made impressive starts to their Liverpool careers and one study has suggested that the club have got themselves two exceptional bargains.

Fans were delighted with the signing of Mac Allister at the beginning of the summer for a reported £35 million.

That fee already looks to be a steal, with the World Cup winner having settled straight into Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield while producing assured performances.

Szoboszlai followed Mac Allister a month later when the club met a release clause in the Hungarian’s contract.

The £60 million fee saw him become Liverpool’s most expensive purchase of the summer, but even that deal looks to have represented significant value.

A valuation tool powered by Football Observatory has indicated that the Reds underpaid for their first two summer recruits by a combined total of £42 million, a huge saving in the current market.

The tool values both players at €80 million, which converts to around £68.5 million and makes their combined total valuation £137 million.

It means the £95 million total spent on the two players represents great value and the starts they have made to their respective Anfield careers back that up.

The saving allowed Liverpool to make further additions in the middle of the park as part of the most significant midfield overhaul in the club’s recent history.

Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch subsequently joined the Reds following the departures of five senior midfielders, with Klopp’s engine for 2023/24 now an almost unrecognisable one.

It is early days, but both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have given fans plenty of reasons to be excited about what they could produce in a Liverpool shirt.

The pair look to be significant upgrades on the No. 8 options the manager had at his disposal last season and Szoboszlai will be hoping his early strike against Aston Villa will be a sign of things to come in terms of adding goals from midfield.