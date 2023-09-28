The Reds secured their place in the next round of the League Cup by recovering from an early mishap and fans spotted some standout moments from on and off the field.

Going a goal behind and winning 3-1 is becoming a theme for Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool this season and the victory over the Foxes on Wednesday night was no exception.

Kasey McAteer opened the scoring for the visitors before the Reds took control and eventually forged a breakthrough via Cody Gakpo shortly after the interval.

Dominik Szoboszlai took the roof off Anfield with a long-range strike to put his side in front before Diogo Jota rounded off the scoring with a clever flick late on.

We’ve picked out some of the moments you may have missed on and off the pitch.

Captain Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher captaining the side for the last 10 minutes is the least what he deserves for his contribution for his team. ???? pic.twitter.com/V65BwQNkrm — Samuel (@SamueILFC) September 27, 2023

It was a memorable night for Curtis Jones as he led the side out for the first time since becoming the club’s youngest-ever captain three-and-a-half years ago against Shrewsbury.

It was an equally proud occasion for Caoimhin Kelleher, who replaced Jones as captain when he was substituted with around 10 minutes to play.

The Irishman made the competition his own in 2021/22 when the Reds went all the way to Wembley and he will be hoping to do so again should the side make another run at the competition this season.

Szobo stuns his peers

Szoboszlai’s rocket to put Liverpool in front shortly after his introduction left us speechless as fans and his fellow players couldn’t believe it either by the looks of things!

The Hungarian keeps finding new ways to amaze us during what has been an exceptional start to life at Anfield and his goal against the Foxes might be the best moment of the lot so far.

Jones and Gakpo were among those left bewildered by the quality of the strike, it was a good job the net got in the way of that one!

The reactions speak volumes about that hit, I felt the same tbh! ? pic.twitter.com/GsNo1sHFJz — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) September 27, 2023

Jota’s blast from the past

I can remember Nigel Clough scoring a goal like Jota's. Not sure what's up with the sound.https://t.co/x1B4f6hPEL — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) September 27, 2023

Jota’s late goal to secure the Reds’ place in the hat may have reminded eagle-eyed viewers of a certain age of a goal they’ve seen before.

One fan spotted that the forward’s deft backheel resembled a goal scored by Nigel Clough away at QPR just over 30 years ago.

Take a look for yourself and see what you think!

History repeating itself

On the subject of Jota replicating events in times gone by, Liverpool’s run of 3-1 wins was stretched to four on Wednesday night and the specifics are becoming something fans are growing familiar with.

Since April alone, it is the fourth time that the 26-year-old has been the man to make the scoreline 3-1, as demonstrated by a string of tweets found from reporter Neil Jones covering the matches.

We’re certainly okay with this theme continuing if it means we keep picking up the wins!

Gravenberch beaming

Gravenberch hasn’t stopped smiling since he arrived…Bayern Munich must have been a horrible environment. This club is the best place for him. pic.twitter.com/wIWLFvA17x — Ben (@SMXLFC) September 28, 2023

Following his reaction to the manager’s chin grab at the weekend, Ryan Gravenberch continues to look like he is relishing life at Anfield.

The midfielder notched his second assist in two games on Wednesday night and appears to have made himself right at home in his new surroundings.

He struggled to put his stamp on the Bayern Munich midfield but he has made a promising start at Liverpool as he looks to reignite his career.

The Dutchman is still only 21, plenty to come!