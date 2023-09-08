The 10 Liverpool first-team players NOT on international duty this month

It is a busy month for a number of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior players who are representing their respective nations, but 10 are not involved in international action in September.

After just four games, the international break has forced the season to be placed on hold as we again tear our hair out at the poor timing of the break.

Liverpool have a total of 16 senior players currently representing their country around the world, with a further eight youngsters also getting a call up.

Notably, 10 senior players are not involved this month due to injury, personal choice or missing out on selection.

Adrian, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Curtis Jones were all left out, while Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Thiago are all on Liverpool’s injury list and consequently missed out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to step down from the England squad after sustaining a hamstring injury in the win against Aston Villa, placing him in doubt for the trip to Wolves.

Young centre-back Jarell Quansah, meanwhile, was withdrawn from the England U20s squad, but no reason was provided for his withdrawal for the Young Lions’ training camp.

Ryan Gravenberch created uproar in the Netherlands camp after opting to turn down a call-up for the U21s to instead focus on settling in at Liverpool.

You would think accepting a young player’s decision to find his feet at his new club so he can better perform for club and country moving forward would be welcomed – clearly not!

Players not involved for their countries will be afforded some time off, for example, Konate watched from the stands as France beat Ireland on Thursday evening.

Though he and others on the injury list will be focusing on their rehabilitation throughout to ensure they are available soon after the international break.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have a busy schedule from the time of their return until the October international break, playing seven games in 22 days.

Left out: Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Jones, Gravenberch*, Quansah

Injured: Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Bradley

* Personal choice