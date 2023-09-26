Liverpool have seen 24 players called up for internationals in September, and that is excluding four who have already pulled out.

The Reds’ 3-0 win over Aston Villa marked the end of the first block of domestic fixtures, with an untimely pause for internationals ahead.

Liverpool currently have 24 players reporting for duty with their national teams, with four players already having pulled out.

Ibrahima Konate has already withdrawn from France selection with his own hamstring issue, while Ryan Gravenberch opted to turn down a Netherlands U21s call-up to focus on his new club.

As expected, Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out of the England squad on Monday night due to the hamstring issue sustained vs. Aston Villa.

Jarell Quansah will also not be reporting for England, with him withdrawing from the U20s training camp.

From Liverpool’s first team, 16 players will be in action for their countries.

Alisson is the sole representative for Brazil, following the departures of Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, while Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo are with the Netherlands.

Andy Robertson will captain Scotland, Dominik Szoboszlai leads Hungary and Mohamed Salah will wear the armband for Egypt.

Salah is, however, only set to join his national team for their second fixture of the break – a friendly against Tunisia on September 12.

There were also senior call-ups for Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Kostas Tsimikas and Caoimhin Kelleher.

At youth level, Harvey Elliott will represent England U21s, Ben Doak is in the Scotland U21s squad and Stefan Bajcetic has been called up for Spain U21s.

Beyond those first-team regulars, there have also been call-ups for eight other players in the academy ranks and out on loan.

Those are Luke Chambers (England U20s), Bobby Clark and Calum Scanlon (both England U19s), Jayden Danns (England U18s), Owen Beck (Wales U21s), Melkamu Frauendorf (Germany U20s), Trent Kone-Doherty (Ireland U19s) and Lewis Koumas (Wales U19s).

Notable omissions include Curtis Jones – who is no longer eligible for England U21s – also well as Joe Gomez and the retired Joel Matip.

Along with Konate, injury ruled out both Conor Bradley and Thiago, though the latter was unlikely to be called up by Spain either way.

The September international break officially runs from September 4 to September 12, with a maximum of two matches permitted at senior level.

Liverpool’s internationals in September

Senior players: Alisson, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Robertson, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota, Doak

Notable youth: Chambers, Beck, Scanlon, Clark, Frauendorf, Kone-Doherty, Koumas, Danns

Left out: Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Gomez, Matip, Jones, Gravenberch*, Musialowski, Quansah

Injured: Konate, Bradley, Thiago, Alexander-Arnold

* Personal choice