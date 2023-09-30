Like Liverpool supporters, Virgil van Dijk was exasperated at the officiating of the Reds’ Premier League match against Tottenham.

Liverpool ultimately lost the match 2-1, but it wasn’t due to a poor performance. Instead it was down to incompetent officiating from the video assistant referee and his team.

First, Curtis Jones was sent off harshly after referee Simon Hooper was a shown a still image of the tackle by the VAR team. Even more bizarrely, Luis Diaz‘s first-half goal was ruled out for offside, despite being on.

Reds captain Van Dijk commented on the incidents after the match, telling BBC Sport: “I’m losing faith is difficult to say.

“The VAR should be absolutely clear and obvious with everything they’re deciding on. I’ve seen the still back, I think on live TV there were no lines being shown.

“It’s all a bit strange, I don’t know who was in the VAR room and making that decision. It’s not a good thing, it doesn’t look well either. It is what it is, we lost.”

Since the match, the PGMOL have released a statement about what happened.

PGMOL STATEMENT:

PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error.

The statement is of no consolation for Jurgen Klopp, though.

The manager was disillusioned with the decisions, but kept calm. He said: “We won’t get points for it, it won’t help.

“Nobody expects 100 per cent right decisions but we thought when VAR came in it might make things easier. It changed the momentum of the game.”

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back on Thursday, when they face Union SG in the Europa League.