Liverpool have seen 16 first-team players called up for international duty in October, along with eight more youngsters from their academy ranks.

The Reds have departed Merseyside for the second international break of the season, with the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad in action.

Six have been omitted, however, including Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez, while Cody Gakpo, Thiago, Caoimhin Kelleher, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley all miss out with injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the sole Liverpool player in the England squad again, with Gareth Southgate overlooking the form of Gomez and Jones.

Similarly, Alisson is now the only Brazil international following the departures of Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, and he will face Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay.

Uruguay are also due to face Colombia, who include Luis Diaz in their squad.

Virgil van Dijk is set for two clashes with team-mates as the Netherlands take on Ibrahima Konate‘s France and Kostas Tsimikas‘ Greece.

France’s fixtures will also pit Konate against Andy Robertson, who will captain Scotland again.

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary), Mo Salah (Egypt), Diogo Jota (Portugal) and Wataru Endo (Japan) are also on senior duty.

At youth level, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah are with England U21s, while Ben Doak joins Scotland U21s.

There has been a first-ever Wales senior call-up for loanee Owen Beck, who will then join Tom Hill in representing Wales U21s after taking part in a friendly against Gibraltar.

Luke Chambers (England U20s), Calum Scanlon (England U19s), Jayden Danns (England U18s) and summer signing Trey Nyoni (England U17s) are all in the England youth setup.

Finally, there were U19s call-ups for Lewis Koumas (Wales U19s) and Trent Kone-Doherty (Republic of Ireland U19s).

Liverpool’s internationals in October

Senior players: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Endo, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Doak

Youth and loanees: Chambers, Beck, Scanlon, Hill, Nyoni, Kone-Doherty, Koumas, Danns

Left out: Adrian, Pitaluga, Matip, Gomez, Gravenberch, Jones, Carvalho

Injured: Kelleher, Bradley, Thiago, Bajcetic, Gakpo