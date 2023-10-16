★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

16 Liverpool first-team players called up for internationals – and 8 youngsters

Liverpool have seen 16 first-team players called up for international duty in October, along with eight more youngsters from their academy ranks.

The Reds have departed Merseyside for the second international break of the season, with the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad in action.

Six have been omitted, however, including Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez, while Cody Gakpo, Thiago, Caoimhin Kelleher, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley all miss out with injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the sole Liverpool player in the England squad again, with Gareth Southgate overlooking the form of Gomez and Jones.

Similarly, Alisson is now the only Brazil international following the departures of Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, and he will face Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay.

Uruguay are also due to face Colombia, who include Luis Diaz in their squad.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Tuesday, September 12, 2023: Scotland's Andy Robertson during an International Friendly match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk is set for two clashes with team-mates as the Netherlands take on Ibrahima Konate‘s France and Kostas Tsimikas‘ Greece.

France’s fixtures will also pit Konate against Andy Robertson, who will captain Scotland again.

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary), Mo Salah (Egypt), Diogo Jota (Portugal) and Wataru Endo (Japan) are also on senior duty.

At youth level, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah are with England U21s, while Ben Doak joins Scotland U21s.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 27, 2022: England's Harvey Elliott during the International friendly between England Under-21’s and Germany Under-21’s at Bramall Lane. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There has been a first-ever Wales senior call-up for loanee Owen Beck, who will then join Tom Hill in representing Wales U21s after taking part in a friendly against Gibraltar.

Luke Chambers (England U20s), Calum Scanlon (England U19s), Jayden Danns (England U18s) and summer signing Trey Nyoni (England U17s) are all in the England youth setup.

Finally, there were U19s call-ups for Lewis Koumas (Wales U19s) and Trent Kone-Doherty (Republic of Ireland U19s).

Liverpool’s internationals in October

2PHGGY2 BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MARCH 27: Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between Hungary and Bulgaria at Puskas Arena on March 27, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Senior players: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Endo, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Doak

Youth and loanees: Chambers, Beck, Scanlon, Hill, Nyoni, Kone-Doherty, Koumas, Danns

Left out: Adrian, Pitaluga, Matip, Gomez, Gravenberch, Jones, Carvalho

Injured: Kelleher, Bradley, Thiago, Bajcetic, Gakpo

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023