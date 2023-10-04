The visit of Union SG will symbolise a family reunion of sorts for the Mac Allister family, with Alexis’ brother part of the visiting squad – and the match could bring their father to tears.

The Reds are the giants in Group E and there were plenty of reactions when LASK, Toulouse and Union SG discovered they would be making a trip to Anfield this season.

The latter were filmed reacting to the Europa League draw on a flight home and were immediately delighted when Liverpool’s name was announced.

It was particularly special for Union’s No. 5, Kevin Mac Allister, brother of Liverpool’s No. 10.

Kevin is the older of the two, aged 25, and is in his first season with the Belgian side after moving from Argentinos Juniors in the summer.

And with the two now on a collision course, their father, Carlos Mac Allister, who also played for Argentinos Juniors across the 1980s and 1990s and now represents Alexis as his agent, is excited by what is to come.

“Will I shed a tear when they walk onto the field together? I hope not, but that is quite possible,” Carlos told Het Nieuwsblad.

Kevin plays at centre-back and has started all but one match this season and Liverpool will expect to see him in Union’s backline, but whether Alexis is in the Reds’ XI remains to be seen.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are heavy favourites, but with a son in either team, Carlos says “nothing is impossible.”

“What I expect? Liverpool have many world stars, but Union play very good football. Nothing is impossible,” Carlos said.

“We are all very happy that we can see Kevin and Alexis together on the field again, even if it is now as rivals.

“And I will also be there in Liverpool on Thursday, together with my current partner. I am looking forward to it, because I know Anfield, I have already been there.

“Will I advise my sons? No, that is the job of their trainers. I don’t want to interfere too much. I especially hope that they enjoy playing against each other.”

It promises to be quite the occasion for the Mac Allister clan, and we obviously have our favourite!