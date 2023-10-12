★ PREMIUM
Anfield delay extended & Virgil van Dijk questioned – Latest LFC News

While the players are away on international duty, there has still been plenty of Liverpool news to catch up on.

 

Further Anfield Road End delays

The upper tier of the Anfield Road End won’t open until 2024, Liverpool have announced.

CEO Billy Hogan said the club have made the difficult and “frustrating” decision now in order to remove any uncertainty for supporters. It is already quite late for fans who may have booked travel for the match vs. Everton on October 21.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 5, 2023: A general view showing the new upper tier of the Anfield Road stand seen before the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and Union SG at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Supporters who were supposed to be in the upper tier will keep their credits going forward, though.

It also means Liverpool stand to lose at least £10.5 million from potential matchday revenue.

Read here for more details about how the delay will affect ticketing

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

DOHA, QATAR - Monday, December 5, 2022: Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) shakes hands with goalkeeper Ederson Santana de Moraes after he was substituted during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at the Stadium 974. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Diaz‘s national team manager, Nestor Lorenzo, has told AS that he has reassured the winger “he should not put the team on his shoulders” when playing for Colombia

  • Ederson has said that competition with Alisson for the national team’s No. 1 spot is “healthy” and “good for Brazil” – at the moment, Ederson is being picked ahead of Liverpool’s ‘keeper

  • Mateusz Musialowski‘s consistency has improved “without question,” said Liverpool U21s manager Barry Lewtas. The Pole has four goals and two assists in seven starts, this season, after a summer move away fell through

 

3 things today

  • Roberto Firmino has announced the launch of his new book, Si Senor: My Liverpool Years, and he tagged This Is Anfield in his post sharing the news – you can pre-order here
  • Virgil van Dijk came under a bizarre line of questioning in a Netherlands press conference, as he was asked if he should take a pay cut for wanting to be careful about playing too many games – the captain had a great response

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, December 15, 2017: Arsenal's Jack Wilshere salutes the crowd after the 1-0 victory during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Colorado Rapids are “considering” Jack Wilshere for their new head coach role, reports David Ornstein – Wilshere is currently Arsenal U18s’ coach

  • Former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has been diagnosed with cancer – sad news and we hope he gets the support he needs

  • Wayne Rooney has been confirmed as Birmingham’s new manager after leaving FC United earlier this week

 

Video of the day and match of the night

With rumours of Andre’s potential January move to Liverpool circulating again, we got the lowdown on the Brazilian from Joao who runs Fluminense for Foreigners. He gave us plenty to be excited about!

Match of the night is Spain vs. Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Scots have won their last five qualifiers and are in a good position to reach the tournament. You can watch Andy Robertson and co. on ViaPlay Sports 1 at 7.45pm (BST).

