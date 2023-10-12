While the players are away on international duty, there has still been plenty of Liverpool news to catch up on.

Further Anfield Road End delays

The upper tier of the Anfield Road End won’t open until 2024, Liverpool have announced.

CEO Billy Hogan said the club have made the difficult and “frustrating” decision now in order to remove any uncertainty for supporters. It is already quite late for fans who may have booked travel for the match vs. Everton on October 21.

Supporters who were supposed to be in the upper tier will keep their credits going forward, though.

It also means Liverpool stand to lose at least £10.5 million from potential matchday revenue.

• Read here for more details about how the delay will affect ticketing

Latest Liverpool FC news

Luis Diaz‘s national team manager, Nestor Lorenzo, has told AS that he has reassured the winger “he should not put the team on his shoulders” when playing for Colombia

Ederson has said that competition with Alisson for the national team’s No. 1 spot is “healthy” and “good for Brazil” – at the moment, Ederson is being picked ahead of Liverpool’s ‘keeper

Mateusz Musialowski‘s consistency has improved “without question,” said Liverpool U21s manager Barry Lewtas. The Pole has four goals and two assists in seven starts, this season, after a summer move away fell through

3 things today

Ibrahima Konate has named Sergio Ramos his “number one” role model in football – don’t tell Mo Salah, Ibou!

Roberto Firmino has announced the launch of his new book, Si Senor: My Liverpool Years, and he tagged This Is Anfield in his post sharing the news – you can pre-order here

Virgil van Dijk came under a bizarre line of questioning in a Netherlands press conference, as he was asked if he should take a pay cut for wanting to be careful about playing too many games – the captain had a great response

Latest chat from elsewhere

Colorado Rapids are “considering” Jack Wilshere for their new head coach role, reports David Ornstein – Wilshere is currently Arsenal U18s’ coach

Former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has been diagnosed with cancer – sad news and we hope he gets the support he needs

Wayne Rooney has been confirmed as Birmingham’s new manager after leaving FC United earlier this week

Video of the day and match of the night

With rumours of Andre’s potential January move to Liverpool circulating again, we got the lowdown on the Brazilian from Joao who runs Fluminense for Foreigners. He gave us plenty to be excited about!

Match of the night is Spain vs. Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Scots have won their last five qualifiers and are in a good position to reach the tournament. You can watch Andy Robertson and co. on ViaPlay Sports 1 at 7.45pm (BST).