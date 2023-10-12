Roberto Firmino has something he “wants you to know,” and that is his eight-year career with Liverpool has been documented in a new book that will be available next month.

The Brazilian left the club in the summer after eight glittering years at Anfield, leaving behind a lasting legacy and moment that will forever be etched into Liverpool’s history.

Firmino played 362 games for the Reds, scoring 111 goals, lifting six major trophies and consistently dazzled on the domestic, European and world scene for Liverpool.

A tearful farewell came at the end of last season and while his career has continued in Saudi Arabia, Liverpool has remained at the forefront of Firmino’s mind.

And that has become apparent after he announced he is releasing a book titled ‘Si Senior: My Liverpool Years’, which will be available for fans on November 9.

In an Instagram post, which saw him tag This Is Anfield, Firmino said: “There is something I want you to know! (we love the reference, Bobby!)

“I’m happy to announce my book, ‘Si Senor: My Liverpool Years’, where I share all my experience with Liverpool FC!

“The book is out on November 9, and you can pre-order a signed copy now! God bless you all.”

Firmino’s social media post was shown love by a number of current and former Reds, including Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez, Andy Robertson, Steven Gerrard, Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson and Lucas Leiva.

The book promises to relive countless moments Reds hold close, with Firmino’s Liverpool career full of plenty of highs and dazzling moments under Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino described being part of Liverpool as “the honour of my life so far” during his farewell tour and getting just a glimpse of what the cameras did not capture will surely be enlightening.

* You can pre-order ‘Si Senior: My Liverpool Years’ here