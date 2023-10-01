Liverpool may have lost 2-1 at Tottenham on Saturday evening, but there were many Reds players who could hold their head high after the game.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men must have felt as though the world was against them in north London, as they battled with nine men for a chunk of the match.

Both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent-off in either half, but for a while, it looked as though Cody Gakpo‘s strike had earned Liverpool a 1-1 draw.

Cruelly, Joel Matip‘s last-gasp own goal robbed the Reds of a fantastic point, on a night when so much went against them.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Alisson (8.2) has so often been Liverpool’s star man down the years and that was no different here, as he showed his brilliance yet again.

The Brazilian made some magnificent saves in the second half, coming so close to getting Liverpol over the finish liune, and he got the highest average rating.

TIA’s Mark Delgado lauded a “brilliant tip around the post though, followed by a class tip-over” from Alisson, while Ian Doyle of the Echo called him “superb.”

In second place was Virgil van Dijk (8.0), with the captain an immovable force at the back throughout, clearing the danger so often.

Harry Sherlock of Goal said he “marshalled a depleted Reds side superbly” and never looked flustered, in arguably his best performance of the season so far.

Up next was Dominik Szoboszlai (7.8), following another eye-catching display from Liverpool’s new hero in the middle of the park.

Delgado feels it is “lovely watching him glide about and spray passes”, adding that he “came big in the latter stages.”

As for the worst performer, this wasn’t a day to focus on negatives, considering how spirited Liverpool were, but Jones (4.7) understandably got the lowest rating because of his red card.

Doyle still thought that the 22-year-old did well when he was on the pitch, however, saying he was “heavily involved and worked hard before his extremely contentious dismissal.”

Next up for the Reds is a Europa League clash at home to Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday evening (8pm UK).