Caoimhin Kelleher will miss Liverpool’s second Europa League group game after picking up a knock that will also keep him out of contention during the international break.

The Irishman had hoped to make the Europa League his competition this season after being named in the starting lineup for the opening game at LASK.

As Alisson‘s deputy, chances are few and far between to take on the role between the sticks for Liverpool, but he was expected to get another chance on Thursday evening.

However, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has now confirmed that Kelleher had to “get 12 stitches in a knee joint” after sustaining a cut, with Liverpool informing his national team of the news.

The suggestion is that it was a training ground collision and it could explain why he was not pictured with Liverpool’s main group during their open session on Wednesday.

It is an untimely blow for Kelleher, who has made two appearances so far this season, and would have otherwise been pushing for minutes for his country had it not been for the injury.

Alisson will be expected to continue in goal for Jurgen Klopp‘s side as they host Union SG, but the door is open for a surprise as Vitezslav Jaros is next in line.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was on the bench at LASK, has been a regular in first-team training and did have a cameo against Karlsruher SC in pre-season.

It certainly would be a surprise to see his name in the starting lineup but Klopp is never shy in throwing a curveball, which could also present a squad chance for fellow young goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga.

With team news to be released any time from 6.30pm (BST), it will be intriguing to see who Klopp opts for in goal and for the rest of his XI.