Two Liverpool forwards came up against each other on Thursday evening, but it was one who had the final say with a last-gasp equaliser from the spot.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are showing signs of forming a deadly partnership together at Anfield, but they became opponents for the night as Colombia and Uruguay faced off in their latest World Cup qualifier.

It was Colombia who struck first as former Everton man James Rodriguez volleyed home the opener shortly after the half-hour mark, with Mathias Olivera on hand to head in from a corner and level the scores shortly after the break.

Mateus Uribe restored the hosts’ advantage soon after, but a late red card for Colombia’s goalkeeper Camilo Vargas proved pivotal.

Vargas conceded a penalty with a last-ditch foul in the area and it was left to Nunez to convert from 12 yards to seal a point for Uruguay.

Liverpool’s South American pair embraced following the final whistle after doing battle with their respective countries and shared a few words on the pitch as they reflected on the draw.

Brazil are up next for Nunez’s Uruguay on Wednesday, but the forward is unlikely to face his club goalkeeper in the clash.

Alisson wasn’t involved for Brazil as they drew 1-1 with Venezuela in their World Cup qualifier, with manager Tite once again electing to start Ederson between the posts.

Liverpool’s No. 1 has 61 international caps to his name but has not featured for his country since the 2022 World Cup.

Diaz will face Ecuador with Colombia on Wednesday, before the squad return to Anfield with a bang against Everton on October 21.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah captained his Egypt side to a late 1-0 win over Zambia in their latest international friendly.

The 31-year-old was substituted in the 12th minute of injury time, with Egypt kindly letting him have a few seconds of rest at the end of the friendly encounter!