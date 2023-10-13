It was a successful night for two Reds as one made his debut and another made the scoresheet while England U21s thrashed Serbia.

Lee Carsley’s side went behind inside the first half hour as Vladimir Lucic put the visitors in front in the U21 Euros qualifier on Thursday night, but it was one-way traffic thereafter.

The England youngsters made light work of Serbia in a 9-1 hammering in which Harvey Elliott was on target with a brilliant solo finish right before the break to make it 3-1.

He later rounded off the scoring while wearing the captain’s armband for his country, taking over skipper duties from Cole Palmer when he was substituted during the second half.

It was an inspired display by Elliott, who was also on hand to assist Emile Smith Rowe as he played an influential part in the comprehensive victory.

It was also a timely reminder of the quality Elliott possesses at such a young age and demonstrated why Jurgen Klopp continues to show trust in him on big occasions for his club.

The 20-year-old, who played in midfield for England U21s, wasn’t the only Liverpool player for whom it was a big night on the international stage.

Jarrell Quansah made a significant step up in his England career as he made his debut as a second-half substitute for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Quansah has seven caps for the U20 side to his name, including four at this year’s U20 World Cup in Argentina in which England were knocked out by eventual finalists Italy at the last 16 stage.

It means the centre-back has now represented his country at every level from U15 to U21 and he will no doubt have his eyes firmly set on a senior call-up in his future.

The 20-year-old has already registered five first-team appearances for the Reds this season having made his competitive debut as a substitute against Newcastle at St. James’ Park back in August.

Both youngsters will have been delighted with their night’s work against Serbia, with their next opportunity for involvement coming against Ukraine U21s on Monday night before attention turns to the derby at Anfield on October 21.