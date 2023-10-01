★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp praises “outstanding” Joel Matip after “unlucky” own goal

With Liverpool set to hold out for a point against Tottenham, Joel Matip gifted the win to the hosts with a late own goal.

Usually, a late own goal to lose a match would see the guilty player come in for criticism.

However, there has been little thrown at Matip after his mistake, with supporters acknowledging the team’s brilliant performance to even reach injury time level, despite having just nine men.

Jurgen Klopp had a similar reaction, telling Sky Sports: “In the end it looks a little bit like destiny, somebody had to put their foot there and that was Joel [Matip].

“He defended outstandingly well today and then he goes and the ball goes in the goal, and that’s unlucky and that’s now not a nice outcome.

“I really think we would have deserved the point but we didn’t get the point but I heard about worse things in life.”

Alisson could be seen consoling Matip after the goal, and the 32-year-old’s centre-back partner, Virgil van Dijk, had sympathy also.

“I know it’s difficult as a central defender,” Van Dijk told BBC Sport.

“If the ball is crossing with an ugly bounce, it’s always difficult to clear it. It went in and unfortunately that can happen. He’s fine, he’s a good friend of mine and I know he will be fine.”

Supporters also voiced their support for Matip online, largely blaming the officiating for Liverpool’s defeat rather than the Reds’ defending.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023