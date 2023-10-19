Liverpool were hit with two injuries to left-backs during the international break and ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby, a familiar youngster was drafted into training.

Not only is the international break a nuisance when attempting to create any momentum, it also presents the chance of injuries occurring – which Liverpool know all too well.

We remain in limbo over the severity of Andy Robertson‘s shoulder injury, though it looks serious, while fellow left-back Luke Chambers picked up an ankle injury and Ben Doak also succumbed.

The blow to Robertson is to see Kostas Tsimikas get his first league start of the season against Everton, but a young left-back will hope a window of opportunity soon lands with him.

Calum Scanlon will not be a new name to those who follow academy football or the Reds’ recent pre-season, the 18-year-old featured four times for a total of 77 minutes in the summer.

The left-back was singled out for praise by Jurgen Klopp during the Reds’ training camp in Germany, but he has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance, though that could soon change.

With Robertson sidelined and Chambers hit with another setback after an injury derailed his pre-season, Scanlon could be in contention for the squad who face Bournemouth in the League Cup.

The fourth round tie on the south coast is on November 1 and with Klopp rotating his side for midweek games, the 18-year-old stands a chance of becoming the next debutant.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and then, but he showed he can compete against senior opposition during pre-season and in the EFL trophy this season after scoring against Morecambe.

The 18-year-old was not the only youngster drafted into training on Thursday ahead of the Merseyside derby, as James McConnell, Tommy Pilling and Trent Kone-Doherty were also involved.

Moreover, Caoimhin Kelleher was back after requiring stitches on a cut to his knee and Cody Gakpo offered another boost after taking part in the warm-ups before completing his own individual work.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Jaros, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Pilling

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo*, Kone-Doherty

* Did not take part in full training