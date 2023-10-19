Liverpool receive Cody Gakpo fitness boost

Cody Gakpo has handed Liverpool a major fitness boost after taking part in training ahead of the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

The Dutchman was forced off at half-time during the Reds’ controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham last month, sustaining a knee injury while scoring an equalising goal.

It was feared that he could be facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines before reports emerged suggesting a return after the international break would be possible.

And Gakpo appears to be on track to meet that target after being spotted in training by Sky Sports’ cameras on Thursday afternoon.

This Is Anfield understands that the broadcaster was only allowed access to the warm-ups, meaning the forward may not yet have resumed full training.

Players returning from injury can often be involved in that part of the session before taking part in individual work instead of joining their teammates.

However, at the very least, Gakpo appears to be in contention to play some part in this weekend’s meeting with Everton.

Should the 24-year-old be available, it would provide a timely boost to Jurgen Klopp‘s attacking options amid doubts over Darwin Nunez‘s fitness.

The Uruguayan also trained on Thursday but recently spoke about the cramps suffered on international duty, which may harm his chances of starting.

Fortunately, Klopp will also be able to welcome another forward back into the fold this weekend in Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese is back after serving the one-match suspension he received for two bookings in that loss to Spurs.

Jota only played 28 minutes for Portugal during the international break, which is good news for Liverpool also.