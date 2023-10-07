A total of 16 first-team players were called up for their country during the October international break, five got on the scoresheet but one Red did not see a minute of action.

The second of three internationals breaks to start the season put an unwanted pause on Liverpool’s campaign, with 16 senior players jetting off to various parts of the world.

The only hope we have during this time is that all players return to Merseyside fit and healthy, but that has not been the case.

Andy Robertson left the Scotland camp early with a serious-looking shoulder injury, Ben Doak missed the second of his two under-21 matches due to an issue and Luke Chambers “turned his ankle.”

It does put a sour note on the fortnight but there were a number of positives with five different Reds scoring a goal – Luis Diaz could have made it six from the penalty spot – and four notching at least one assist.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what unfolded during the October break.

Minutes played

A total of eight Reds played every minute for the respective countries, but, surprisingly, Alisson remained unused for Brazil for a second successive international break:

Alexis Mac Allister – 180

Darwin Nunez – 180

Dominik Szoboszlai – 180

Harvey Elliott – 180

Kostas Tsimikas – 180

Luis Diaz – 180

Mohamed Salah – 180

Virgil van Dijk – 180

Ibrahima Konate – 177

Wataru Endo – 151

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 90

Ben Doak – 62

Andy Robertson – 44

Diogo Jota – 28

Jarell Quansah – 14

Alisson – 0

Goals

Elliott certainly enjoyed his break with England under-21s after notching a brace, while Nunez also continued his early season form with Uruguay:

Elliott – 2

Nunez – 2

Doak – 1

Szoboszlai – 1

Van Dijk – 1

Assists

There were also two assists for an in-form Elliott, while Nunez and Szoboszlai also coupled their goals by setting up a team-mate:

Elliott – 2

Nunez – 1

Szoboszlai – 1

Tsimikas – 1