Liverpool have picked another injury to a left-back this international break, leaving Kostas Tsimikas as the sole option with first-team experience.

A suspected dislocated shoulder for Andy Robertson is dismal news for Jurgen Klopp, who awaits the results of a scan of the Scotland captain’s injury.

The manager could also now be without youngster Luke Chambers, who has made the matchday squad for three of the last four games.

Chambers, 19, made his senior debut off the bench in the League Cup win over Leicester, while going unused in the 2-0 win over Union SG and 2-2 draw at Brighton.

But he is currently sidelined with an ankle injury that saw him depart the England U20s squad ahead of their games against Romania and Portugal this month.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that Chambers turned his ankle in training, returning to Merseyside for treatment at the AXA Training Centre.

This would suggest that his issue is not serious, though by way of example Nat Phillips missed two weeks for loan club Celtic with a similar problem.

If Chambers is out, it would leave Tsimikas as the only available left-back with senior experience, though Klopp could opt to field Joe Gomez in the role too.

Calum Scanlon, the academy defender involved throughout pre-season, is likely to be the next in line for a call-up ahead of a busy run of games.

Liverpool play seven times in 29 days, starting with the Merseyside derby on Saturday before clashes with Toulouse, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Luton, Toulouse again and then Brentford.

The clashes with Bournemouth in the League Cup and Toulouse in the Europa League are expected to see Klopp rotate his squad.

For that, he will hope to have more than one left-back fit and available.