Liverpool hoped for an uncomplicated night as they hosted Union SG in the Europa League and they got it, with a 2-0 scoreline enough to ensure it.

Liverpool 2-0 Union SG

Europa League (2), Anfield

October 5, 2023

Goals

Gravenberch 44′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Jota 90+2′ (assist – Diaz)

Jurgen Klopp rolled the dice in the Europa League, but not in the way many expected before kickoff, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez both starting in attack.

Against the Belgian Pro League leaders, the strong Liverpool lineup enjoyed a dominant start, with a Jarell Quansah interception leading to an early one-on-one which Salah saw saved.

A thumping strike from the impressive Ryan Gravenberch was palmed out into the path of Nunez who converted, only to be ruled out for offside, with the Uruguayan then skewing woefully wide in a huge chance minutes later.

Harvey Elliott was outstanding in the buildup to that Nunez opportunity, and was excellent again as he dug out a header for Salah which was straight at the goalkeeper.

The deadlock was finally broken just before half-time, with Trent Alexander-Arnold leading a break and, after a one-two with Nunez, the captain’s shot was spilled to Gravenberch for his first Liverpool goal.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Union SG

The second half began with a triple change for Liverpool, at least two those planned, with Salah and Nunez both off along with Wataru Endo, as Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz came on.

With his father watching in the stands and his brother on the pitch for the opposition, Mac Allister was eager to impress, and a clipped ball saw Diogo Jota head towards goal only for it to be tipped over.

Another pre-planned change came just after the hour mark as Alexander-Arnold made away, with Joe Gomez almost setting up Luis Diaz immediately.

Diaz struck the post with a fine effort – with a rather fitting suggestion he may have been offside anyway – and Anfield gave a standing ovation to Gravenberch as he made way for Dominik Szoboszlai.

And ahead of an afternoon at home, suspended against Brighton, Jota rubberstamped a comfortable victory with a fine finish late on for 2-0.

TIA Man of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch

Referee: Morten Krogh (DEN)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 63′), Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo (Mac Allister 46′), Elliott, Gravenberch (Szoboszlai 79′); Salah (Diaz 46′), Jota, Nunez (Jones 46′)

Subs not used: Jaros, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Chambers, Doak

Union SG: Moris; Mac Allister (Sykes 86′), Burgess, Machida; Castro-Montes, Amani (Rasmussen 75′), Vanhoutte (Sadiki 75′), Puertas, Terho (Lapoussin 67′); Nilsson (Rodriguez 67′), Amoura

Subs not used: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Eckert, Teklab, Huygevelde, Leysen

Next match: Brighton (A) – Premier League – Sunday, October 10, 2pm (BST)