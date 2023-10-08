With Alexis Mac Allister struggling against his former side in an unnatural role, Liverpool fans have questioned Jurgen Klopp‘s use of the midfielder.

Klopp made six changes from the side that took on Union SG in midweek, but pulled a surprise as he left Wataru Endo out of his lineup.

The Japanese had been brought off at half-time in the Europa League as one of three pre-planned substitutions, with a belief that he would start at Brighton.

But instead, Harvey Elliott joined Dominik Szoboszlai in the advanced midfield roles while Mac Allister was again deployed as a No. 6.

The £35 million summer signing from Brighton struggled with the intensity as deep-lying midfielder, often caught out as the last man in front of the defence, including for Simon Adingra’s opener.

Despite this, Klopp stuck with the Argentine throughout, with Endo going unused in an eventual 2-2 draw on the south coast.

His decision left fans frustrated, questioning why, if Endo is not trusted in these games, a first-choice No. 6 was not signed in the summer.

For all the talk of Liverpool's 'complete midfield rebuild' they are glaringly short of a defensive midfielder/No.6. The day Mac Allister can play in his actual position will be a very pleasing one. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) October 8, 2023

I love Mac Allister but this hasn't been his game and doesn't look like it'll become his game any time soon. This is the exact kind of situation that we were told Endo was brought in to help with, will be interesting to see what time he comes on (if at all). — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 8, 2023

Genuinely feel for Mac Allister having to play as a 6. Really hope we buy a defensive midfielder in January. — – (@AnfieldRd96) October 8, 2023

Remember when Klopp bought some lad from Stuttgart to play as a DM, told everyone to give him a chance and then proceeded to play Alexis MacAllister as a DM — Neil (@BurpleMan) October 8, 2023

Mac Allister is NOT a defensive midfielder man, why did we not sign an out-and-out 6… His talent is being wasted. Pathetic. — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) October 8, 2023

I don’t want to see Macallister playing DM again this season — Liam (@LiamAubLFC) October 8, 2023

Mac Allister playing in the 6 when we have a defensive midfielder on the bench is borderline criminal. Someone please make it make sense. — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) October 8, 2023

Bit of a nightmare afternoon for Alexis Mac Allister, really. The new system is good but Mac Allister has looked somewhat of a square peg in a round hole so far as The Six. Still tweaks to come, I’m sure but the ability we know he has isn’t being maximised. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) October 8, 2023

Mac Allister has spent most of his time in our half. We can’t keep playing him this season as a 6 in matches it takes away from all the incredible things he can do up top. Need to play to his strengths. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) October 8, 2023

Mac Allister is a fantastic player, but he’s being wasted as a 6. pic.twitter.com/JjOr0H4JeA — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) October 8, 2023

Sooner Thiago comes back the better, I’m telling you he will take this team up another level. Thiago in the 6 also allows Mac Allister to play in his natural position. — – (@Hmz290) October 8, 2023

Klopp’s hands were tied on Sunday to an extent, with Curtis Jones serving the first of a three-match suspension and Ryan Gravenberch playing 79 minutes three days previous.

But the Endo situation is certainly confusing, with the manager all but confirming after the 2-0 win over Union SG that he was being preserved for the weekend.

Instead, Mac Allister was left to flounder against his former side, the disappointment etched on his face at times as he toiled to get up to speed.