BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 8, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (R) during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans accuse Jurgen Klopp of “wasting” Alexis Mac Allister as No. 6

With Alexis Mac Allister struggling against his former side in an unnatural role, Liverpool fans have questioned Jurgen Klopp‘s use of the midfielder.

Klopp made six changes from the side that took on Union SG in midweek, but pulled a surprise as he left Wataru Endo out of his lineup.

The Japanese had been brought off at half-time in the Europa League as one of three pre-planned substitutions, with a belief that he would start at Brighton.

But instead, Harvey Elliott joined Dominik Szoboszlai in the advanced midfield roles while Mac Allister was again deployed as a No. 6.

The £35 million summer signing from Brighton struggled with the intensity as deep-lying midfielder, often caught out as the last man in front of the defence, including for Simon Adingra’s opener.

Despite this, Klopp stuck with the Argentine throughout, with Endo going unused in an eventual 2-2 draw on the south coast.

His decision left fans frustrated, questioning why, if Endo is not trusted in these games, a first-choice No. 6 was not signed in the summer.

Klopp’s hands were tied on Sunday to an extent, with Curtis Jones serving the first of a three-match suspension and Ryan Gravenberch playing 79 minutes three days previous.

But the Endo situation is certainly confusing, with the manager all but confirming after the 2-0 win over Union SG that he was being preserved for the weekend.

Instead, Mac Allister was left to flounder against his former side, the disappointment etched on his face at times as he toiled to get up to speed.

