Liverpool fans all say the same thing after “bonkers” VAR audio released

The audio recording of what transpired at Tottenham was released on Tuesday, and fans all had the same thought after listening in on a panicked and messy conversation.

Liverpool requested to hear the audio from the events that led to Luis Diaz‘s goal failing to be awarded, and it was made public on Tuesday evening.

It was messy and clearly showcased the lack of communication structures in place to ensure the right message is conveyed between all officials.

That it was a replay operator, and not the VAR referees, who spotted the error first spoke volumes of the mess, with swear words following and a repetition of “can’t do anything.”

The PGMOL released a statement to say they have plans for “enhancing VAR performance” in the future, and they certainly have a lot of work to do, as fans pointed out after hearing the audio for the first time…

It is clear what needs to improve, drastically…

It’s good that this kills the conspiracies but it could have come even quicker. As for the process, it’s that which needs clearing up. It could be much cleaner and this wouldn’t have happened. That’s *the* lesson that needs to be learned here. https://t.co/7pFgflEDYM — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) October 3, 2023

How simple would it be to implement a set of rules that state the VAR operator must communicate three things – that the check is over, what the decision is and what the outcome is. The ref has to them relay that back to confirm. Why wasn’t that being done already? Madness. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) October 3, 2023

the audio is damning. there are only so many 'human errors' which can take place before it becomes evidence of a systemic issue. both the VAR and the AVAR make the same mistake – what are the chances of that in an effectively-run organisation? — Si (@PhantomGoal) October 3, 2023

On-field decision was bad enough, communication then poor, but the worst part was not delaying the restart as called by Oli Kohout, the VAR Hub Ops executive, who spent four years at Hawkeye, has a degree in sports technology from Loughborough and seemed to be the only one doing… https://t.co/nQKvIIwabV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 3, 2023

To the rival fans that supported the push for change, it’s appreciated — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) October 3, 2023

There is a wider issue with the focus on them from everyone, and it is horrendous, but the culture has to be about collectively working together, explaining and being open especially when "passing fancies" and thresholds seem to change every three weeks. Humility all round. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) October 3, 2023

The decision to seemingly not tell the ref because he couldn’t do anything is the bit that is off I think. Who exactly would have complained if the ref had gone to the two managers, explained the situation and they either gave the goal retrospectively or Spurs let us score? — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) October 3, 2023

Remarkable that it’s the replay operator who’s first to spot this catastrophic error rather than the collection of qualified referees present. https://t.co/DxUqszwB4T — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) October 3, 2023

“The pally informal language is appalling. Imagine if that was used between the pilot, copilot and Air Traffic Control! It needs to be far more formal and there should be checklists for each type of incident the VAR needs to review. Those involved should hang their heads in shame.” – RayProudfoot in TIA comments.

There really is no excuse for this. Makes you wonder how many more times it’s happened – maybe not for offside – and then been swept under the carpet. Giving them a week off doesn’t put it right. Can we have the audio for the sending off too?https://t.co/103MAGSN0s — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) October 3, 2023

The biggest thing that has stood out from the word go with all this is that at no point before the 'check complete' shout does the VAR use phrases like 'he's onside' or 'you can give the goal'. It's just plain odd.#LFC #TOTLIV https://t.co/eqvCSyy8iu — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 3, 2023

The VAR audio is completely bonkers. This is not a simple mistake but gross negligence. I mean "Yeah, offside, goal" is an actual statement. Really? What does that even mean? And the TV operator being better at their job is just crazy. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) October 3, 2023

I'm kinda glad the audio has shown this is just gross incompetence.

But how the fuck do you get from:

24s, Lino "coming back for the offside"

25s VAR "checking the offside"

To:

56s VAR "check complete"

With the AVAR not speaking at all until after play restarts! — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 3, 2023

Well done boys, [not] so good process…

Oh, except for the replay operator, who I think is not a referee, and immediately spots that something major has gone wrong. He is then shouted down by the VAR, who just repeats “nothing we can do” in a manner that is…not especially becoming. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) October 3, 2023

The Premier League markets itself as the best in the world and we have these jabronis running the show. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 3, 2023

Honestly, make it an actual BBC drama. The Thick of It but referees. I’d watch. pic.twitter.com/o9FqW8Cx3A — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) October 3, 2023