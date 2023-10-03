The PGMOL have released a statement detailing the changes they intend to make following the failure to award Luis Diaz‘s first-half strike during the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Liverpool made a formal request for the footage to be made available after the PGMOL acknowledged a “significant human error” had been made in the goal being incorrectly disallowed.

That audio has now been made public, with the PGMOL issuing an accompanying statement in which they admitted that “standards fell short of expectations” with the errors that were made and the plans for “enhancing VAR performance” in the future: