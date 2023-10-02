Liverpool have lodged a formal request with the PGMOL for the audio from Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds are keen to listen to the communication between the on-pitch officials and the VAR that led to a Luis Diaz goal being incorrectly chalked off.

The goal, which would have been the opener, was initially flagged for offside on the pitch, leading to a check from VAR Darren England.

However, the PGMOL have since explained that a “significant human error” subsequently occurred, leading to the on-pitch decision standing.

It is claimed that England believed the goal had been awarded and so, upon declaring the check complete, thought he was confirming that outcome.

However, referee Simon Hooper consequently stuck with his initial decision, allowing Tottenham to restart the game with a free-kick.

And, once that free-kick had been taken, the officials were unable to go back and correct their error as per current protocols.

As they attempt to ascertain how this error was made despite constant communication between officials, Liverpool have requested the audio be made available to them.

This decision comes on the back of 13 statements of apology from the PGMOL since last season, though the Diaz offside is certainly among the most extreme errors.

Following the game, an initial statement from LFC on Sunday evening read:

“Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. “It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined. “We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR. “It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention. “That such failings have already been categorised as ‘significant human error’ is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency. “This is vital for the reliability of future decision making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again. “In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

Liverpool have already made an appeal to the FA to overturn the red card shown to Curtis Jones, with the midfielder facing a three-match ban.